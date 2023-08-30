ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.K. foreign minister visits China as report slams Beijing

Influential parliamentary panel criticizes British government for incoherent approach

James Cleverly is the first British foreign secretary to visit China in more than five years.
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer, and RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TAIPEI/LONDON -- British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and will hold a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday as London seeks to reengage with the Asian superpower amid growing disagreements and distrust.

Cleverly told Han that the two countries should meet face-to-face more regularly to avoid misunderstandings and address differences of opinion. Han said he hoped mutual respect and cooperation would help improve bilateral ties.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more