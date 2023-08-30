U.K. foreign minister visits China as report slams Beijing

TAIPEI/LONDON -- British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and will hold a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday as London seeks to reengage with the Asian superpower amid growing disagreements and distrust.

Cleverly told Han that the two countries should meet face-to-face more regularly to avoid misunderstandings and address differences of opinion. Han said he hoped mutual respect and cooperation would help improve bilateral ties.