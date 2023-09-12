U.K. lawmakers slam official China policy on news of spy arrest

LONDON -- British politicians took the government to task on Monday, calling for it to officially designate China a "threat" after it emerged that a parliamentary researcher was arrested in March on suspicion of spying for China.

"Are they a threat or are they not? If they are a threat, why do we not call them a threat and take the relative action that is necessary to deal with them on that basis and sanction some people," demanded Iain Duncan Smith, a member of Parliament sanctioned by Beijing over his outspoken stance on China's treatment of Uyghurs.