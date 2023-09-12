ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.K. lawmakers slam official China policy on news of spy arrest

PM says Britain 'clear' it will not take interference; suspect worked in Commons

British lawmakers pressed the government for answers after news broke that two men, one who was a parliamentary researcher, were arrested on suspicion of spying for China.   © Reuters
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

LONDON -- British politicians took the government to task on Monday, calling for it to officially designate China a "threat" after it emerged that a parliamentary researcher was arrested in March on suspicion of spying for China.

"Are they a threat or are they not? If they are a threat, why do we not call them a threat and take the relative action that is necessary to deal with them on that basis and sanction some people," demanded Iain Duncan Smith, a member of Parliament sanctioned by Beijing over his outspoken stance on China's treatment of Uyghurs.

