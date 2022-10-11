ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

U.K. spy chief says world in 'sliding doors moment' on China tech

GCHQ director warns China is 'national security issue that will define our future'

GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming says China's political approach to technology is "an increasingly urgent problem we must acknowledge and address." (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

LONDON -- China is "the national security issue that will define our future," Britain's spy chief warned in a London speech on Tuesday, highlighting the urgent need for "like-minded partners" to offer the world an alternative to Chinese technology.

Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, Britain's intelligence, cyber and security agency, said Beijing is using "all of its levers" to challenge the consensus on economics and technology, with the intention to "rewrite the rules of international security" both at home and abroad.

