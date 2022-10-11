U.K. spy chief says world in 'sliding doors moment' on China tech

LONDON -- China is "the national security issue that will define our future," Britain's spy chief warned in a London speech on Tuesday, highlighting the urgent need for "like-minded partners" to offer the world an alternative to Chinese technology.

Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, Britain's intelligence, cyber and security agency, said Beijing is using "all of its levers" to challenge the consensus on economics and technology, with the intention to "rewrite the rules of international security" both at home and abroad.