International relations

U.S.-China economic talks resume while defense dialogue stalls

Xi laying groundwork to attend APEC meeting in San Francisco, expert says

U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed that a "thaw" in relations with China would occur soon.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | China

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met Thursday with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Washington, the first bilateral cabinet-level encounter since an American fighter jet downed a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina in February.

The meeting was held days after President Joe Biden stressed that a "thaw" in bilateral relations would occur soon during a press conference at the conclusion of the Group of Seven annual leaders meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. But while talks resume on the economic front, Washington and Beijing remain in a standoff over a meeting of their foreign and defense ministers.

