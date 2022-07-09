BALI, Indonesia -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the Indonesian island of Bali on Saturday. The two top diplomats held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20's ministerial meeting since last October and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February this year.
International relations
U.S., China top diplomats meet for first time since start of Ukraine war
Blinken talks with Wang amid tensions on human rights, Taiwan issue