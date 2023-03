WASHINGTON -- U.S. lawmakers are arranging to have South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speak before Congress, sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei, in hopes of promoting a stronger alliance to deal with North Korea and China.

U.S President Joe Biden is set to host Yoon for a state visit and formal state dinner April 26 -- the first for a South Korean leader in 12 years -- to showcase their close ties 70 years on from the signing of their mutual defense treaty.