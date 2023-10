WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen condemned Hamas' attacks across Israel, vowed to continue support for Ukraine and reaffirmed the need to de-risk from China dependency during a meeting at the White House Friday.

The last time the leaders met for an official summit was in June 2021 -- eight months before the Ukraine war, when the main topic was preparing for the post-pandemic era.