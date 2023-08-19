U.S., Japan, South Korea agree to hold annual talks after Camp David summit

WASHINGTON -- The leaders of the U.S., Japan and South Korea agreed on Friday to hold at least one trilateral meeting each year as they pledged broad cooperation on security and economic challenges facing their nations.

The U.S. and its two East Asian allies would increase their defense cooperation to "unprecedented levels," U.S. President Joe Biden told a news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Camp David presidential retreat in the state of Maryland, just outside the American capital.