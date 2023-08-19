ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.S., Japan, South Korea agree to hold annual talks after Camp David summit

Biden, Kishida and Yoon also pledge stronger supply chains for chips, critical minerals

The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan hold a joint news conference after their summit at Camp David on Aug. 18.   © Reuters
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The leaders of the U.S., Japan and South Korea agreed on Friday to hold at least one trilateral meeting each year as they pledged broad cooperation on security and economic challenges facing their nations.

The U.S. and its two East Asian allies would increase their defense cooperation to "unprecedented levels," U.S. President Joe Biden told a news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Camp David presidential retreat in the state of Maryland, just outside the American capital.

