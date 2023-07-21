U.S., Japan, South Korea head into Camp David summit with fast-paced diplomacy

TOKYO -- Senior officials from the U.S., Japan and South Korea spoke more than 50 times last year to present a united front on North Korea, but this appears to be doing little to deter Pyongyang's pursuit of long-range nuclear weapons.

The brisk pace of meetings has continued into this year. U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol are slated to meet at Camp David on Aug. 18 at Biden's invitation, the first gathering of the three leaders outside of a broader international conference.