WASHINGTON -- The leaders of the U.S., Japan and South Korea gathered at Camp David on Friday, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying their talks would mark "a new era of partnership" among the three countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential retreat in the U.S. state of Maryland, just outside the nation's capital.