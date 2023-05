WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan later this month, a senior U.S. official said Monday.

In addition to the three-way talks, Biden is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Kishida on the sidelines of the Hiroshima gathering, to be held from May 19 to 21. Biden, Kishida and Yoon last met in Cambodia in November.