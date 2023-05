SEOUL -- After South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden reached a landmark agreement at their recent summit, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, said the two had "reconfirmed the hostility of the rulers and military warmongers of Washington and Seoul towards our country."

She also warned that the deal, called the Washington Declaration, "will only result in making peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world be exposed to more serious danger."