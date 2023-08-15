ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.S. aims to link alliances with Tokyo, Seoul at Camp David summit

Biden, Kishida, Yoon hope to cement coordination through regular talks

At the table, from left, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet during a NATO summit in 2022. The leaders will hold a standalone three-way meeting for the first time this week.    © Reuters
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- The U.S. seeks to bolster cooperation between its alliances with Japan and South Korea when the leaders of the three countries gather Friday for a summit, during which they are expected to agree to establish yearly trilateral meetings.

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Camp David, a presidential retreat near Washington, where the countries will hold their first trilateral summit outside of broader international gatherings.

