U.S. aims to link alliances with Tokyo, Seoul at Camp David summit

TOKYO -- The U.S. seeks to bolster cooperation between its alliances with Japan and South Korea when the leaders of the three countries gather Friday for a summit, during which they are expected to agree to establish yearly trilateral meetings.

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Camp David, a presidential retreat near Washington, where the countries will hold their first trilateral summit outside of broader international gatherings.