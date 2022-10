TOKYO -- Japanese and U.S. fighter jets conducted bilateral exercises on Tuesday, Japan's Defense Ministry said, after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

Four F-15 fighters from the Air Self-Defense Force's Nyutabaru Air Base, four F-2s from the ASDF's Tsuiki Air Base, and four U.S. F-35Bs stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni participated in the drills over the Sea of Japan, west of Kyushu.