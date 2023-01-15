ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.S. and Japan push for 'integrated deterrence' with tighter alliance

More cooperation on defense aims to prevent potential Taiwan crisis

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden seek greater coordination between their countries' defense forces.    © Reuters
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

WASHINGTON -- One of the most notable outcomes of the summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden was a stated desire to bring about an higher level of coordination in the untraditional defense arenas of space and cybersecurity as well as establishing a new chain of command.

This new phase of operational integration between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and U.S. military comes as both countries prepare for a potential contingency in the Taiwan Strait. It also comes as Washington finds itself no longer able to deter China alone -- needing Japan and other allies to take part.

