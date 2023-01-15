U.S. and Japan push for 'integrated deterrence' with tighter alliance

WASHINGTON -- One of the most notable outcomes of the summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden was a stated desire to bring about an higher level of coordination in the untraditional defense arenas of space and cybersecurity as well as establishing a new chain of command.

This new phase of operational integration between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and U.S. military comes as both countries prepare for a potential contingency in the Taiwan Strait. It also comes as Washington finds itself no longer able to deter China alone -- needing Japan and other allies to take part.