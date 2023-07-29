U.S. bars Hong Kong leader from APEC summit

HONG KONG -- The U.S. government has decided to bar Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee from attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set for November in San Francisco.

Though Hong Kong is an APEC member, Lee is banned from entering the U.S. for his role in crackdowns against pro-democracy protests under an expansive national security law enacted by Beijing in 2020. The U.S. decided not to allow Lee to attend the upcoming summit due to the sanctions he faces, The Washington Post reported, citing three American officials.