ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.S. bars Hong Kong leader from APEC summit

Beijing hits back against 'unreasonable sanctions' targeting John Lee

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee has been sanctioned by the U.S. in connection with a national security law imposed on the territory by Beijing in 2020.   © Reuters
KENSAKU IHARA and KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

HONG KONG -- The U.S. government has decided to bar Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee from attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set for November in San Francisco.

Though Hong Kong is an APEC member, Lee is banned from entering the U.S. for his role in crackdowns against pro-democracy protests under an expansive national security law enacted by Beijing in 2020. The U.S. decided not to allow Lee to attend the upcoming summit due to the sanctions he faces, The Washington Post reported, citing three American officials.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more