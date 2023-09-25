ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.S. envoy's Gwadar tour shows Pakistan's evolving China strategy

Islamabad balances superpowers while seeking stronger hand for Beijing negotiations

Pakistani Navy personnel patrol in Gwadar in 2016: The Pentagon last year said the port could one day host a People's Liberation Army Navy facility for China.   © AP
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- A U.S. diplomat's recent visit to the Pakistani port of Gwadar, the heart of China's Belt and Road Initiative projects in the country, has highlighted Islamabad's delicate task of balancing ties with rival superpowers and efforts to gain leverage for itself.

Donald Blome, the American ambassador to Pakistan, earlier this month made the first visit to Gwadar by a U.S. diplomat since a brief stop by the charge d'affaires in 2021. Before that, U.S. officials had not set foot in Gwadar since 2006.

