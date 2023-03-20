U.S. plans to resume domestic visa renewals for IT workers

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. intends to resume domestic visa renewals for certain categories including the H-1B type popular among high-skilled IT workers from India and China, a relief for the visa holders currently required to leave the country for the process.

A State Department spokesperson said plans call for resuming domestic renewals in "certain petition-based nonimmigrant work visa categories," which include H and L visas. H-1B visas let employers hire high-skilled foreign workers with a bachelor's or higher degree for two three-year periods. L-1 visas let employers transfer executives or managers to the U.S. from overseas offices.