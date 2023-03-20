ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.S. plans to resume domestic visa renewals for IT workers

Categories include H-1B, which draws many skilled employees from India and China

The State Department begins a pilot program later this year before scaling up to all eligible visa holders.    © Reuters
TOMOKO ASHIZUKA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. intends to resume domestic visa renewals for certain categories including the H-1B type popular among high-skilled IT workers from India and China, a relief for the visa holders currently required to leave the country for the process.

A State Department spokesperson said plans call for resuming domestic renewals in "certain petition-based nonimmigrant work visa categories," which include H and L visas. H-1B visas let employers hire high-skilled foreign workers with a bachelor's or higher degree for two three-year periods. L-1 visas let employers transfer executives or managers to the U.S. from overseas offices.

