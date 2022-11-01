ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

U.S. pushes Japan and other allies to join China chip curbs

Tokyo weighs action while watching responses from South Korea and EU

The U.S. export controls take aim at Chinese companies producing advanced semiconductors. (China Daily via Reuters)
RINTARO TOBITA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is urging allies including Japan to follow its lead on restricting exports of advanced semiconductors and related technology to China, potentially intensifying the impact of Chinese-American tensions on chipmakers worldwide.

Tokyo has begun internal discussions on the issue at Washington's request, a Japanese government insider said. Officials are weighing which restrictions can be adopted in Japan, and will watch how other U.S. allies such as the European Union and South Korea respond.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close