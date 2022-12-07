U.S. signals support for Pakistan against resurgent terror threats

ISLAMABAD -- The U.S. has signaled a commitment to helping Pakistan counter a resurgence of militant violence, adding veteran Pakistani jihadi leaders to its list of global terrorists and vowing to take action against groups sheltered across the border in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The State Department last Thursday slapped the terrorist designation on the deputy head of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an outlawed Pakistani jihadi group, and three senior leaders of al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the terrorist outfit's regional branch.