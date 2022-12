KAMPALA, Uganda -- The U.S. pledge last week of $55 billion in development aid to Africa over the next three years surpasses similar pledges in recent years of $40 billion from China and $12.5 billion from Russia.

Last week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington came eight years after then-President Barack Obama hosted the event for the first time, and was intended to demonstrate America's re-engagement with the continent following a period of neglect under Obama's successor, Donald Trump.