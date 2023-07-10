U.S. team seeks to break heated election standoff in Bangladesh

DHAKA -- A high-level U.S. delegation will head to Bangladesh as a domestic political standoff threatens to upend national polls and with ties unraveling after Washington pledged sanctions against local officials who undermine free elections.

The South Asian nation's previous two elections were dogged by claims of vote-rigging and other misconduct. Now, opposition parties are calling for the ruling Awami League to hand over power to a caretaker body that will "restore democracy" by ensuring free and fair voting in the January-scheduled polls.