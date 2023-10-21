U.S. tech export curbs may not fit Japan's interests: former trade official

TOKYO -- U.S. controls on exports of cutting-edge technology to China may not align with Japan's interests, a former American trade official said on Saturday, highlighting challenges in coordinating policy on economic security between the two allies.

"We talked about Japan being our best friend ... but then we go ahead and pass [or] implement legislation that is clearly more about promoting America's economic interest," said Wendy Cutler, former acting deputy U.S. trade representative and now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.