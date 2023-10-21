ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

U.S. tech export curbs may not fit Japan's interests: former trade official

Security experts highlight 'challenges' in coordinating action against China

Wendy Cutler, former acting deputy U.S. trade representative, speaks at the Mount Fuji Dialogue in Tokyo on Oct. 21. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- U.S. controls on exports of cutting-edge technology to China may not align with Japan's interests, a former American trade official said on Saturday, highlighting challenges in coordinating policy on economic security between the two allies.

"We talked about Japan being our best friend ... but then we go ahead and pass [or] implement legislation that is clearly more about promoting America's economic interest," said Wendy Cutler, former acting deputy U.S. trade representative and now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

