WASHINGTON -- In response to North Korea's successive launches of ballistic missiles, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will consider stepping up its monitoring of illegal ship-to-ship transfers of coal, oil and other materials aimed at evading United Nations sanctions, a senior administration official told Nikkei on Tuesday.
U.S. weighs more monitoring of illicit North Korea transactions
Biden considers 'appropriate' answer as ICBM concerns grow, official says