International relations

U.S. weighs more monitoring of illicit North Korea transactions

Biden considers 'appropriate' answer as ICBM concerns grow, official says

Joe Biden's administration is "concerned about a pattern of what we see as increasingly disturbing and escalatory behavior" by North Korea, an official tells Nikkei.
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

WASHINGTON -- In response to North Korea's successive launches of ballistic missiles, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will consider stepping up its monitoring of illegal ship-to-ship transfers of coal, oil and other materials aimed at evading United Nations sanctions, a senior administration official told Nikkei on Tuesday.

