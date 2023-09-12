After Huawei 5G chip debut, U.S. lawmakers call for tighter export controls

NEW YORK -- Two U.S. lawmakers on Monday called for closing loopholes in technology export controls, following Huawei Technologies' release of its first 5G phone using China-made chips.

"We have all these exemptions to restrictions that are on the books right now," Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a tough Republican voice on China, said Monday at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York. "And if we were capable of enforcing them, I think it would have a more powerful impact."