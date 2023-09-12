ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

After Huawei 5G chip debut, U.S. lawmakers call for tighter export controls

Investment, international talent also needed to outcompete China, congressmen say

A man looks at the Mate 60 series phones at a Huawei store in Shanghai on Sept. 8.   © Reuters
MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

NEW YORK -- Two U.S. lawmakers on Monday called for closing loopholes in technology export controls, following Huawei Technologies' release of its first 5G phone using China-made chips. 

"We have all these exemptions to restrictions that are on the books right now," Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a tough Republican voice on China, said Monday at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York. "And if we were capable of enforcing them, I think it would have a more powerful impact."

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more