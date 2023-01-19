Are U.S. and China moving toward the edge? Experts discuss

MOUNTAIN VIEW, U.S. -- The prospects of U.S.-China relations have dominated political and economical conversations in both the U.S. and in China.

"There is a mindset that's prevalent, certainly in Washington, and may be spreading more widely in the U.S., that is very zero-sum, that China's gains are our loss and vice versa," said Daniel Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute. "That phenomenon has been facilitated and exacerbated by the physical estrangement that came with a pandemic and the ability to interact and travel on a government-to-government basis, but I think, a lot worse by the atrophying of social dialogue campaigns."