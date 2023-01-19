ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Are U.S. and China moving toward the edge? Experts discuss

Russel says 'it's like a divorce,' Yang concerned about 'missing an opportunity'

Amid the high tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Beijing in early February.    © Reuters
MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

MOUNTAIN VIEW, U.S. -- The prospects of U.S.-China relations have dominated political and economical conversations in both the U.S. and in China.

"There is a mindset that's prevalent, certainly in Washington, and may be spreading more widely in the U.S., that is very zero-sum, that China's gains are our loss and vice versa," said Daniel Russel, vice president for international security and diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute. "That phenomenon has been facilitated and exacerbated by the physical estrangement that came with a pandemic and the ability to interact and travel on a government-to-government basis, but I think, a lot worse by the atrophying of social dialogue campaigns."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close