US-China tensions

Biden-Xi first virtual summit to be early next week: White House

Two leaders will discuss ways to 'responsibly manage competition'

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Dec. 4, 2013.    © Reuters
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday night U.S. time, the White House said Friday, but officials stressed it is unlikely to yield a long list of specific outcomes.

"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China.

