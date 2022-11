BALI, Indonesia -- Joe Biden and Xi Jinping began their first face-to-face meeting as presidents of the U.S. and China in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday evening.

A handshake between Biden and Xi revives a relationship that began in 2011, when both were vice presidents. Biden has repeatedly said he has a history with the Chinese leader and is uniquely positioned to negotiate with him. With the bilateral relationship at a historic low, his claims will be put to the test.