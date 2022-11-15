Biden chides Xi over Taiwan in three-hour summit

BALI, Indonesia -- Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face meeting as presidents of the U.S. and China on Monday evening -- a summit that lasted over three hours. The leaders promised to work together on global issues, but stuck to their talking points on Taiwan.

"I'm committed to keeping the lines of communications open," Biden said in Bali, "[not only] between you and me personally but our governments across the board, because our two countries ... have so much that we have an opportunity to deal with."