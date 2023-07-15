ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Biden team pressed by Republicans to keep hard line on China

Lawmakers grill climate envoy Kerry before Beijing trip

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee hearing July 13.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The Republican Party is pressuring the Biden administration to maintain a hard line against China due to concerns that dialogue with the Asian rival will take priority over get-tough measures.

China is "not an honest broker when it comes to addressing emission reduction," Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said at a hearing Thursday. In an exchange with John Kerry, President Joe Biden's climate envoy, McCaul questioned Kerry's stance toward China.

