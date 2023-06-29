ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Bill Gates, Elon Musk and more flock to China despite U.S. rift

Beijing welcomes interest to spur post-COVID economic recovery

Bill Gates shake hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 16, during the former's first trip to China in four years.   © Xinhua/Kyodo
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Washington and Beijing may have finally started making strides to repair their strained ties. But prominent Western business leaders have been doubling down on opportunities in China for some time, with an eye on its supersized market and manufacturing base.

Among those courting the country is Bill Gates, who visited China on June 16 for the first time in four years and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "We discussed the importance of addressing global health and development challenges, like health inequity and climate change, and how China can play a role in achieving progress for people everywhere," the Microsoft co-founder wrote on his blog of the meeting.

