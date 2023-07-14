ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

Blinken, Wang meet for talks aimed at managing U.S.-China competition

Top diplomats raise issues of computer hacking, interference in affairs

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief, during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Jakarta on July 13.    © Reuters
| China

JAKARTA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held "candid and constructive" talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday in Indonesia's capital, an official said, the latest in a series of interactions Washington says are aimed at managing competition between the rival superpowers.

In their second meeting in less than a month, Blinken raised alleged Chinese involvement in computer hacking a day after Microsoft said Chinese state-backed hackers had breached email accounts of U.S. government agencies, while Wang pushed back on what he called U.S. "interference" in China's affairs.

