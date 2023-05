WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he hoped to make a trip to China sometime in 2023, stressing the need to "reestablish regular lines of communication at all levels and across our government."

"We're in a competition with China; there's no secret about that," said Blinken at an event hosted by The Washington Post. "But we have a strong interest in trying to make sure that that competition doesn't veer into conflict."