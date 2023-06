SHANGHAI -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Sunday in Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, as both sides sought to improve soured bilateral ties. The meeting was to be followed by a dinner.

Ahead of the trip, Blinken's office describes it as "intense diplomacy" aimed at countering the challenges from China as a major global player and provocations in the Taiwan Strait and Cuba.