Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is postponing a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the country, a U.S. official confirmed.
