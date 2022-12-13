Blinken readies for first China trip in new year

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- American and Chinese officials are finalizing plans for Antony Blinken to make his first visit to China as U.S. secretary of state sometime in early 2023, with priority given to finding ways to avoid accidental clashes arising from unforeseen circumstances.

This follows Joe Biden's first in-person meeting as president with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last month in Bali, Indonesia. The leaders agreed to maintain dialogue between senior officials in such areas as climate change, global economic stability and food security.