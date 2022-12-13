ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

Blinken readies for first China trip in new year

Senior U.S. officials lay groundwork for milestone visit by secretary of state

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on Sept. 23. (Photo from Chinese Foreign Ministry website)   © Kyodo
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI and TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- American and Chinese officials are finalizing plans for Antony Blinken to make his first visit to China as U.S. secretary of state sometime in early 2023, with priority given to finding ways to avoid accidental clashes arising from unforeseen circumstances.

This follows Joe Biden's first in-person meeting as president with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last month in Bali, Indonesia. The leaders agreed to maintain dialogue between senior officials in such areas as climate change, global economic stability and food security.

