SHANGHAI/NEW YORK -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a trip that his office describes as "intense diplomacy" aimed at countering Chinese provocations in the Taiwan Strait and Cuba.

Blinken is scheduled to meet his counterpart, Qin Gang, a visit that follows a trip in February aborted after a Chinese spy balloon was spotted in U.S. airspace. The American military downed the balloon and the two sides blame each other for the incident.