Boeing and Lockheed face China sanctions in Taiwan arms deal

BEIJING -- China will impose sanctions on defense contractors involved in U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters Monday.

"Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) and Raytheon, as well as the U.S. individuals and entities who played an egregious role in the process" will be sanctioned, Zhao said, without providing details about measures to be taken against them.

The State Department announced its approval of a $1.8 billion sale last week that includes air-to-ground missiles as well as technological support.

"The U.S. arms sales to Taiwan severely violate the 'one China' principle," Zhao said, referring to Beijing's stance that the island is an inalienable part of a single China. "We will continue taking necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests."

The deal covers three weapons systems, including SLAM-ER air-launched cruise missiles from the Boeing unit along with related equipment, and Lockheed's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, a land-based mobile rocket launcher.