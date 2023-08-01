Business confidence for U.S. firms in China drops to 3-year low

SHANGHAI -- The confidence of U.S. companies in China fell to a three-year low despite a majority reporting a full or partial recovery of their business operations in the country, according to a report released on Tuesday.

In a survey of 185 companies across a wide range of industries carried out by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, 60% of respondents reported feeling "optimistic" or "slightly optimistic" about China's growth prospects, the lowest level since 2020, when it stood at 84%.