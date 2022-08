HONG KONG/TAIPEI - China has slapped a ban on thousands of Taiwanese food imports, from fruit and vegetables to cookies and baby food, ahead of an expected visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later Tuesday.

The unconfirmed trip by the highest-ranking U.S. official in a quarter century -- and China's reaction to it -- have sent regional tensions soaring and plunged Sino-U. S. relations into the deep freeze, as fears grow over a possible military response by Beijing.