ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

China expanding ways to target continental U.S., Pentagon report says

World's first conventionally armed intercontinental missile among new discoveries

Vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during a military parade in Beijing in October 2019.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | China

WASHINGTON -- China is expanding the ways it can hit the continental U.S., the Pentagon's annual report to Congress has revealed, including what would be the world's first conventionally armed intercontinental missile and submarine-launched weapons that can be fired from the safety of its littoral waters.

In the document commonly known as the China Military Power Report, released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Defense says that China "may be exploring development of conventionally armed intercontinental range missile systems."

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more