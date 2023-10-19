China expanding ways to target continental U.S., Pentagon report says

WASHINGTON -- China is expanding the ways it can hit the continental U.S., the Pentagon's annual report to Congress has revealed, including what would be the world's first conventionally armed intercontinental missile and submarine-launched weapons that can be fired from the safety of its littoral waters.

In the document commonly known as the China Military Power Report, released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Defense says that China "may be exploring development of conventionally armed intercontinental range missile systems."