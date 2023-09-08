ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

China expands iPhone ban to local governments, state-owned firms

Concern over big market drags Apple's shares down by $190bn in capitalization

An Apple store in Beijing. Greater China accounted for about 20% of Apple's sales in the April-June period this year, and assembly of iPhones is also centered in Chinese factories.   © Kyodo
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- China's restrictions on the use of iPhones by central government employees are expanding to local governments and state-owned companies, Nikkei has learned.

Central ministries and agencies have restricted the use of foreign-brand products in official business since around 2020. Such curbs have since been expanded to employees of local governments, including prefectures, and cities, and state-owned enterprises since around August this year, sources, including a government employee, told Nikkei.

Read Next

Latest On US-China tensions

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more