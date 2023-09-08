China expands iPhone ban to local governments, state-owned firms

GUANGZHOU -- China's restrictions on the use of iPhones by central government employees are expanding to local governments and state-owned companies, Nikkei has learned.

Central ministries and agencies have restricted the use of foreign-brand products in official business since around 2020. Such curbs have since been expanded to employees of local governments, including prefectures, and cities, and state-owned enterprises since around August this year, sources, including a government employee, told Nikkei.