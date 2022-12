HONG KONG -- China has scrubbed detailed data on monthly exports from Xinjiang after the U.S. slapped a ban on shipments over forced labor concerns, in a move that researchers say will make it tougher to track trade from the region.

Far-western Xinjiang -- where China stands accused of committing widespread human rights violations against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities -- is a hub for agricultural staples and raw materials. It is also the country's top cotton producer.