China readies new law to ban companies on national security grounds

BEIJING -- China is set to advance a new export control law that would let it ban Chinese suppliers from dealing with specific foreign companies on national security grounds, taking a page from the U.S crackdown on Huawei Technologies its peers.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will deliberate on the legislation, which has a stated goal of protecting China's national interests, in a session starting Tuesday. The new law could be enacted as early as 2021.

The bill uses the same national security arguments that the Trump administration has adopted in measures to isolate Chinese companies, including last month's de facto ban on exports to Huawei of semiconductors built using American technology. China has pushed back against these developments, slamming the U.S. for using national security as an excuse to pressure businesses.

Under Beijing's new legislation, authorities could ban exports of strategic materials and advanced technology to specific companies on its equivalent of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List.

Such a blacklist would likely include key American corporations, further stoking tensions between the U.S. and China. But it could also affect businesses from other countries that abided by U.S. export restrictions on China.

"Japanese companies have no choice but to follow U.S. export rules, but there's a non-zero chance that will be seen as hurting China's national security," according to the Center for Information on Security Trade Control in Tokyo.

China's Ministry of Commerce first published a draft of this legislation in June 2017. The NPC Standing Committee has deliberated on the text in December 2019 and at the end of June.

The new law would designate specific products, technologies and services to be protected under the export curbs. Chinese companies that export items on this list would be required to submit documentation to Chinese authorities on their clients and the intended use of the products and services. The authorities would decide whether to approve the exports based on their impact on national security, potential for military use and the receiving clients.