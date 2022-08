BEIJING -- When news broke that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might lead a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan earlier this summer, it was met with a furious response by some of China's most well-known opinion makers.

"If US fighter jets escort Pelosi's plane into Taiwan, it is invasion," wrote Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-linked Global Times newspaper, in a tweet on July 29.