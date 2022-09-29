ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
US-China tensions

China's U.S.-sanctioned military companies tap new shareholders

Scramble for state-backed investors aims to offset curbs on foreign capital

Chinese soldiers at Shek Kong Barracks, Hong Kong, in 2017. China’s military build-up has alarmed the U.S., which has acted to restrict American investment in companies deemed to have connections to the People’ Liberation Army. (Photo by Kenji Kawase)
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- For an indication of how China's military-industrial complex is dealing with U.S. sanctions, consider the case of China Satellite Communications.

China Satcom, which Washington placed off-limits to U.S. investors, is preparing a private placement of 400 million new shares and has opened a bank account for the expected funds. "The process with regard to the private placement is moving along in an orderly way," Li Zhongbao, the company's chairman, told investors during an online conference on Sept 16.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close