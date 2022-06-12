China's Wei slams U.S. 'smears,' Taiwan independence 'delusion'

SINGAPORE -- Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Sunday hit out at the U.S. for its Indo-Pacific strategy and perceived "threats against China," while saying the notion of Taiwan independence is a "delusion," in pointed remarks at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue.

In a speech that lasted over 30 minutes, Wei slammed Washington for making "smearing accusations" against Beijing. Dressed in his People's Liberation Army uniform with three stars on each shoulder, he said the U.S. must stop trying to contain China and should avoid interfering in its internal affairs.

The address came a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin blasted Beijing for "provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan," in his own speech at Shangri-La. Austin noted that aircraft from China's PLA have been flying near the self-ruled island in "record numbers" in recent months, "nearly on a daily basis."

Austin and Wei also held their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the conference, in which they discussed ways to "responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication," according to the Pentagon.

But in his speech, Wei pushed back against the notion of competition itself.

"Confrontation will benefit neither of our two countries or other countries," he said at the event, hosted by the U.K.'s International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank. "China opposes using competition to define the bilateral relations."

Wei added, "It will be a historic and strategic mistake to insist on taking China as a threat and adversary or even an enemy," emphasizing that it is up to America to take steps to improve relations.

As expected, Wei doubled-down on Beijing's claim on Taiwan, which it regards as a breakaway province. He called the pursuit of Taiwanese independence a "dead end" and said China would "resolutely crush" any attempts at it.

"Let me make this clear -- if anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight," he emphasized. "We will fight at all costs and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for China."

He also said China would "definitely realize its reunification" with Taiwan.

"It is a historical trend that no one and no force can stop -- peaceful reunification is the greatest wish of the Chinese people," Wei said.

In another thinly veiled dig at the U.S., Wei said that "some country" had violated its promise on the "one China principle" on Taiwan, supporting separatist forces agitating for independence. "Soliciting foreign support will never work and they should never think about it," Wei said.

Beijing's principle is that there is only one sovereign state of China, and that Taiwan is part of it. The U.S., on the other hand, maintains a distinct "one China policy," acknowledging but not endorsing Beijing's stance while selling arms to Taipei under the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

Austin on Saturday had been careful to stress that U.S. policy on Taiwan had not changed and that the U.S. does not support Taiwan independence, even though many Taiwanese see themselves as distinct from the mainland. Austin said that Washington stands "firmly behind the principle that cross-strait differences must be resolved by peaceful means."

Austin had also called the Indo-Pacific the "priority theater of operations" for the U.S. and said the region is at the heart of the American grand strategy. Wei again pushed back, saying that the U.S. strategy is "an attempt to build an exclusive small group."

"It is a strategy to create conflict and confrontation to contain and encircle others," he said. "China holds that for any strategy to be valuable, it should adapt to the historic and global trends and contribute to regional peace, stability and the shared interests of all."

"China's development is not a threat to others," Wei assured, stressing that "it is neither possible nor sensible to try to stop it."

Following his speech, Wei met his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi, the first meeting between the countries' defense chiefs in two and a half years.

In his opening remarks, Kishi stressed that "many concerns exist between Japan and China, including various security issues," in reference to disputes in the East and South China seas. Kishi expressed his intention to "frankly exchange views" on such concerns and "to build a constructive and stable relationship" between the neighbors.

Wei told Kishi that he would like to "strengthen future bilateral cooperation through dialogue and develop relations based on trust and consensus between the two governments."

Meanwhile, South Korea's defense minister vowed that his country would boost its defense capabilities to counter the North Korean threat. This signaled a further defense buildup in Northeast Asia, after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to "fundamentally" strengthen Japan's defenses in the next five years.