BEIJING -- In his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese President Xi Jinping took pains to project diplomatic strength, rebuffing calls to resume military dialogue and even physically setting himself apart from his guest with an unusual seating arrangement.

Speaking with reporters at the U.S. Embassy here after Monday's talks, Blinken stressed the importance of military-to-military communication and said he raised the issue at every meeting during his visit.