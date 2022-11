WASHINGTON -- China's nuclear arsenal will grow to 1,500 warheads by 2035, triple its current estimated stockpile, the Pentagon said on Tuesday in its annual report on Beijing's military developments.

The document, called Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China, said China already possessed more than 400 warheads. The U.S. Defense Department estimated that China held at least 200 warheads in the same report two years ago.