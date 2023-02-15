ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
US-China tensions

China warns of countermeasures against U.S. entities in balloon row

Beijing claims American balloons flew over Xinjiang and Tibet regions

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin in 2022. Wang on Wednesday warned of countermeasures but did not specify them.    © Reuters
| U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) -- China said on Wednesday that U.S. high altitude balloons flew over its Xinjiang and Tibet regions, and that it will take measures against U.S. entities that undermine Chinese sovereignty as a diplomatic dispute festered.

Washington and Beijing are locked in a tussle over flying objects after the U.S. military this month shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon over the coast of South Carolina. Beijing says its balloon was a civilian research vessel mistakenly blown off course, and that Washington overreacted.

